Morto l’attore Peter Saide: aveva recitato in ‘Law & Order’

I'm afraid to say that I'm usually as much of a killjoy about Valentine's Day as I am about Christmas. This year, however, I really need to tell you about the woman I love. The last two weeks have been the hardest of my life so far. No hyperbole. More doctors and nurses and hospital rooms than you can count on all of your fingers and useless toes. The rest of that story is for later. Shelby has been a pillar. She has become Gunnar's caregiver, the disseminater of information to my group of closest friends here and to a very concerned family she has never met, on the other side of the planet. She has balanced her work with my endless logistics, literally accepted responsibility for my life and somehow managed a series of successful auditions in the meantime. Somehow, with all of this on her plate, every time I open my eyes she's there. Sitting quietly, smiling and holding my hand. She has never, for a moment, shown weakness or any sign of complaint. It's one of the greatest acts of love I've received in my lifetime. I am completely humbled and unspeakably grateful. I lay in awe of this beautiful, powerful, kind woman. And I want to celebrate her @skputlak on Valentine's Day. I adore her.