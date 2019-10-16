Cancro, la stilista e truccatrice inglese Lauren Mahon racconta della sua lotta
“Quando ricevi una diagnosi, le persone ti guardano come per dire ‘oh mio Dio, morirai ‘. Non lo potevo accettare tutto questo. La gente dice che il cancro al seno non fa male, ma è una bugia. È stato terrificante. Tutto quello che sapevo sul cancro era che entrambi i miei nonni erano morti per questo. Pensavo solo di essere in un letto d’ospedale e non sarei stato in grado di muovermi”. Queste le parole della stilista britannica che ha avuto il cancro al senso all’età di 31 anni, ma nonostante le difficoltà, non si è mai abbattuta. Tutto è iniziato quando andò dal medico per aver trovato un grumo doloroso nel suo seno ed il ciclo mestruale non arrivava. La donna ha dovuto fare ben otto cicli di chemioterapia, poi interventi chirurgici e radioterapia in seguito.
Cancro, Lauren Mahon attivista e sensibilizzatrice
Nel mentre il suo approccio ha fatto sì che ci fosse via via sempre una maggiore sensibilizzazione sul tema, portando le donne a potersi controllare sempre e ovunque. In più, con le occasioni di eventi benefici, ha raccolto oltre 60 mila sterline.
Ha anche contribuito a rendere il suo podcast You, Me & The Big C, a cui ha lavorato insieme a Rachael Bland, scomparso l’anno scorso, e Deborah James, un enorme successo.
Parlando a Mirror Online nell’ambito della campagna Estée Lauder Companies per la campagna sul cancro al seno in occasione del mese della sensibilizzazione sul cancro al seno, Lauren ammette di aver saputo molto poco della malattia prima di affrontarla.
View this post on Instagram
The Eye Of The Beholder 😍 Anyone Else Catch Kathy Burke’s All Woman This Week? It Was About Our Societal Concept Of Beauty. On The Show An Incredibly Gorgeous 20 Year Old. When Asked Why She Wanted Breast Implants Said. "Nobody Is Born Perfect". Que Heartbreak. It Has Truly Stirred Something Within Me. You See Like Every Human I Struggle With Self-Image. I Mean We're All Guilty Of Picking Apart Our Appearance. But I'm Also Aware That It's Not Inherent. That It’s An $863 Billion Beauty Industry. Dead Set On Making Us Feel We Need Improving. Makes Us Feel Like We're Butters. Broken. Imperfect. So We Hand Over Our Hard Earned Cash To Be Less So. Lately I'm Realising It's Not Just The Industry to Blame. There's Responsibility Us Individuals Need To Take Too. In Terms Of How We Talk Out Loud About Body Image. What Words We Speak Into Existence. Because They Carry More Weight Than We Give Credit. It's No Longer Celebs That Are Our Comparison. It's The Girl Next Door's Selfies On Our Insta Feeds. It's Our Mates Around The Table Down The Pub. I've Lost Count Of The Amount Of Times. Pals Have Sent Lip-Filler Selfies. Whatsapp Messages Of My Gal Dem. Giving Themselves Grief For Weight Gain. Or Stories Of My Slender AF Mates PT Sessions. Stating 'It's Skinny Arm Season'. This Week Alone I've Had Two People I Adore Declare. 'I Want To Get Rid Of These Frown Lines' Bud They Are The Same Lines You Use To Smile & Laugh. And Then What Happens To Those Words? Those Beliefs? They Plant Seeds Of Insecurity In Others. In Me. And The Shame Spiral Starts. Does That Make Me Unattractive? Is That Why I'm Single? Maybe If I Look Like That I’ll Be Loved Too? Now Don't Get Any Of This Twisted. Women's Bodies Are Theirs To Do With What They Wish. Whatever You Makes You Feel Fucking Ten Out Of Ten. In The Words Of Sir Gok – It's All About The Confidence. [Brace Face Over Here Is Doing Some Altering An' All. And I Was Really Feeling Myself In All This Slap.] No Denying Beauty Is Currency. Has Been For Millenia. But Maybe If We Switched It Up. Valued Ourselves On Our Interior Not Exterior. The World Would be An Altogether More Beautiful Place. For Every One Of Us.
Leggi anche—> Emma lancia l’album ‘Fortuna’ per i 10 anni di carriera