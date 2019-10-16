Cancro, la stilista e truccatrice inglese Lauren Mahon racconta della sua lotta

“Quando ricevi una diagnosi, le persone ti guardano come per dire ‘oh mio Dio, morirai ‘. Non lo potevo accettare tutto questo. La gente dice che il cancro al seno non fa male, ma è una bugia. È stato terrificante. Tutto quello che sapevo sul cancro era che entrambi i miei nonni erano morti per questo. Pensavo solo di essere in un letto d’ospedale e non sarei stato in grado di muovermi”. Queste le parole della stilista britannica che ha avuto il cancro al senso all’età di 31 anni, ma nonostante le difficoltà, non si è mai abbattuta. Tutto è iniziato quando andò dal medico per aver trovato un grumo doloroso nel suo seno ed il ciclo mestruale non arrivava. La donna ha dovuto fare ben otto cicli di chemioterapia, poi interventi chirurgici e radioterapia in seguito.

Cancro, Lauren Mahon attivista e sensibilizzatrice

Nel mentre il suo approccio ha fatto sì che ci fosse via via sempre una maggiore sensibilizzazione sul tema, portando le donne a potersi controllare sempre e ovunque. In più, con le occasioni di eventi benefici, ha raccolto oltre 60 mila sterline.

Ha anche contribuito a rendere il suo podcast You, Me & The Big C, a cui ha lavorato insieme a Rachael Bland, scomparso l’anno scorso, e Deborah James, un enorme successo.

Parlando a Mirror Online nell’ambito della campagna Estée Lauder Companies per la campagna sul cancro al seno in occasione del mese della sensibilizzazione sul cancro al seno, Lauren ammette di aver saputo molto poco della malattia prima di affrontarla.

